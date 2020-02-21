While honoring and thanking law enforcement agencies and individual lawmen for the work they’ve done, Denton County Crime Stoppers kept the atmosphere light and fun during an awards ceremony Thursday night.
Denton County Crime Stoppers celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday in conjunction with an awards ceremony to recognize agencies and their investigators. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit that gathers and vets tips from the community and works with area law enforcement to see justice served, coordinator Mary Martin said.
“Over the past 30 years here in Denton County, [our Crime Stoppers division] has been one of the best and that’s a tribute to you guys and a tribute to police officers who follow up on these tips,” Murphree said during his keynote speech.
Attendees included representatives from area law enforcement agencies, including Denton Police Department Chief Frank Dixon and Denton County Sheriff’s deputies. While guests mingled, they snacked on finger foods provided by Denton ISD culinary students.
Murphree and state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, during his closing remarks also stressed how important it is for local law enforcement agencies to take part in the Crime Stoppers’ Safe Schools Program.
Stucky said the safe schools program is the next step for Crime Stoppers to get involved locally.
The program offers schools in Denton County a reporting system for students to report offenses happening on campus. Martin said only Aubrey ISD has opted to participate.
“Our kids are growing up differently than we did,” Murphree said. “They’re under so much more pressure and they’re exposed to so many more things. It’s important that we have an avenue to help keep our schools safe.”
In a Denton Record-Chronicle profile for Denton County Sheriff’s candidates, Murphree and his Republican primary opponents — Dugan Broomfield and Bryan Wilkinson — all acknowledged teens are at risk of online solicitation from predators.
Murphree also said it’s important now more than ever to mend the relationship between law enforcement and the public, referring to mistrust of lawmen as a war on police officers.
“There’s been a certain mistrust between members of the public and police, and this [organization] is an excellent bridge for that,” Murphree said.
Several agencies and individuals received awards for the work they’ve done within their communities. Among departments, Denton County staffer Connie McKeathen was recognized for her work in making sure the program stays accredited.
Below is a list of awards and their recipients:
- Most cases cleared, populations 1,000-5,000: Krum Police Department.
- Most cases cleared, populations 15,001-60,000: Corinth Police Department.
- Most cases cleared, populations 60,001-1 million: Lewisville Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office (countywide).
- Most cases cleared on a university/college campus: Texas Woman’s University.
- Greatest property recovered: Denton Police Department.
- Coordinator’s choice: Detective Andrea Fisher, Lewisville Police Department.
- Appreciation award: Connie McKeathen, Crime Stoppers account manager.
- Board of Director’s award: Cpt. Orlando Hinojosa, Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
- Media award: Cross Timbers Gazette.