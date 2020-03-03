Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.