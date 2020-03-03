Sheriff Tracy Murphree handily defeated two challengers for a second term as Denton County’s chief law enforcement officer, standing at 63% of the vote with 169 of 185 precincts reporting Tuesday night.
Murphree will likely secure that second term in November, as he has no Democratic opponent.
He said he was ready for the GOP race against two members of the county’s law enforcement elite: Bryan “Wilkie” Wilkinson, a former jailer and retired deputy with supervisory experience, and Dugan Broomfield, assistant chief investigator with the district attorney’s office
“You have to prepare like there’s fire chasing you,” Murphree said Tuesday night, adding, “I try to get out and meet the voters all the time, not just during election season.”
Murphree had been fundraising for the campaign for more than a year, entering primary season with nearly $80,000 in the bank.
The win was also a testament to the men and women of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
“This has everything to do with the good job they’re doing,” Murphree said.
Voters in precincts throughout the county overwhelmingly picked Murphree. Wilkinson picked up a handful of precincts on the county’s east side, particularly in Little Elm, snaring nearly 26% of the vote.
It wasn’t enough to force Murphree into a runoff. Nor was Broomfield’s support, which helped split Precinct 4003, home to the Robson Ranch retirement community.
“I believe both myself and Bryan Wilkinson worked hard and gave 100 percent to the sheriff’s race,” Broomfield said. “I think all three of us ran a clean race and that’s what I wanted — to take the high road.”
“I don’t believe in all that negative stuff and I’m glad that [high road] happened,” Broomfield added.
Wilkinson did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday night.