James Auxier, the second suspect in the 2018 homicide outside Jack’s Tavern in Denton, will go to trial Monday morning.
Auxier, 30, and Leonardo Villarreal, 38, allegedly beat 58-year-old Krum resident Kenneth George to death on just over two years ago following an altercation at the Denton bar.
Following the beating, George was taken to a local hospital and later discharged. He died four days later due to blunt force trauma to his abdomen. Surveillance footage of the attack allegedly shows Villarreal and Auxier beating the man as he lay on the ground. Villarreal used a wooden stick while Auxier stomped George.
A jury found Villarreal guilty of aggravated assault in October 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in George’s death. Villarreal was convicted of the lesser charge in part because prosecutors could not conclusively prove he caused the fatal injury.
Prosecutors made a motion on Feb. 21, 2020 to amend Auxier’s indictment. First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said this past week prosecutors successfully added a charge of aggravated assault to the 30-year-old’s murder indictment.
Jury selection will begin for Auxier’s trial Monday morning in the 16th Judicial District Court in Denton. Witness testimony will begin being heard Tuesday.