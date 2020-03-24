The three murder suspects in the death of Steven Daniels, the Denton man fatally shot over New Year’s Eve, were indicted on that charge Thursday, according to Denton County records.
The Denton Police Department identified Jalin Hargrove, 23, Earnest Rogers, 26, and Jacques Smith, 21, as the suspects in early February. Smith is also charged in a double homicide at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Feb. 3.
Daniels, 22, was found in the parking lot of his Denton apartment in the 900 block of Cleveland Street late on New Year’s Eve and died shortly after, on Jan. 1. He was speaking with a female friend at his apartment minutes before he was fatally shot in the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit from Denton police.
The woman told police that Daniels’ phone “lit up,” and he told her to stay inside the apartment, the affidavit states. He left the apartment with his phone and pistol, though neither the phone nor pistol were found by the time the affidavit was written. An informant speaking to Dallas police said Smith tried to sell the pistol to them.
The phone number used to contact Daniels belonged to a Denton woman, a previous associate of Rogers’ who is not a suspect. Area convenience store surveillance footage shows Rogers and Hargrove purchasing items with a card registered to the woman, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in February.
The suspects were arrested in Rowlett, a Dallas suburb, at a home in the 8300 block of Luna Drive after a Dallas informant notified police that Rogers could be found there.
Smith wasn’t a suspect in Daniels’ shooting until his arrest, Denton police said in February. A search warrant Denton police conducted with the Texas Department of Public Safety led them to evidence that connected him to Daniels’ fatal shooting.
Smith remains in Hunt County Jail and is facing a capital murder charge of multiple persons for Deja and Abbaney Matts, and a capital murder charge for Daniels. He’s being held in lieu of a $1 million bond on each charge.
Hargrove and Rogers remain in Denton County Jail, each in lieu of a $1 million bond.