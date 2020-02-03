Noah Brunson, the 17-year-old who was arrested on a murder charge after he fatally stabbed a man during a drug deal, was no-billed by a Denton County grand jury late last week.
Police said Brunson killed 20-year-old Isaiah Rahimi on Oct. 12 when a marijuana drug deal became confrontational. The other two men with Rahimi were later arrested on robbery charges that stemmed from the dispute.
Jamie Beck, first assistant criminal district attorney for Denton County, said Monday the grand jury determined that when Brunson stabbed Rahimi, he was acting in self-defense.
“This was a self-defense case, and we do not have any intention at this time of bringing additional charges,” Beck said in an email.
A Denton police detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit that Rahimi and three other males tried to rob a weed dealer who met them in the parking lot of an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on East McKinney Street. Police said Brunson stabbed Rahimi in the back seat of the dealer’s vehicle when Rahimi rushed the vehicle, according to the document.
Rick Hagen, Brunson’s attorney, said Brunson also sustained injuries during the altercation that were documented. Four days after the drug deal, Brunson turned himself in to police and stayed in jail for 90 days before he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
In a statement, Hagen said he believed the outcome was the right decision.
“The system worked in this case,” he said in a statement. “The Denton Police Department, along with the District Attorney’s office, did an outstanding job investigating the facts. Noah clearly acted in self-defense. I expect Noah will accomplish great things in his life. He truly learned to respect and appreciate all that life has to offer.”