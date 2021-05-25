While Denton County officials estimate the new courthouse off Loop 288 is at least 95% complete, County Judge Andy Eads said an exact timeline for the move-in still isn’t available — and likely remains a matter of months.
Construction for the 96,000-square-foot courthouse broke ground in November 2018, with completion projected for October 2020. Located off South Loop 288, it will join other buildings and services including Denton County Public Health and the county’s Elections Administration office.
Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said construction is completed for both the interior and exterior of the building, and that the project is currently at the detailing and adjustment phase. He estimated the project is between 95% and 98% finished, though Eads still did not have an exact timeline for when the county will make the move.
“I think it will be in the next couple months,” Eads said. “We’re in the final detail phase of the project, where we’re making sure the details will be completed accurately. We’re not going to take possession of the building unless we’re completely satisfied.”
At this point, the courthouse is over half a year off its initial completion projection, though officials have said since early this year that the project is nearing the finish line. Eads and Gonzalez said the project has gone over its initial $43 million budget but still falls within its allotted contingency. Gonzalez said he did not know how much the project has gone over the initial $43 million estimate.
Eads attributed the half-year gap to a combination of several things — the initial schedule itself, weather, a premium on construction personnel during the pandemic and the county’s own constant oversight — though he said delivery of a project ultimately falls on the contractor.
“It was an aggressive schedule, probably, to begin with,” Eads said. “Ultimately, it is a contractor’s issue at the end of the day. Whether they delivered the project on time, that’s ultimately their responsibility.”
Numerous change orders and directives — formal adjustments to a building project after it has launched — have passed through Commissioners Court over the past year for contractor Sundt Construction. At Tuesday morning’s meeting, commissioners approved a change directive making additions to the outdoor drainage system.
Gonzalez said he doesn’t believe the amount of change orders has been unusual for a building this size, as specifications can change over the course of a multi-year project. Exact brands of installments like air conditioners or thermostats may not be available now, he said, or the county may want to install a cheaper or more expensive option instead, which requires approval through those orders. Eads said that process is important for the final product.
“For some things in the field, when you’re doing the construction, you might find a new and better way to do something,” Eads said. “We realize we’re building a landmark building. We’re trying to make sure everything is completed appropriately, all the detail is addressed and everything in the plans is fully executed.”
The long-awaited move-in will not happen until that work and detailing are completed.
County officials say the major benefit of the move will be consolidation. The office of the county judge and the rest of the Commissioners Court will be making the move, as will the county’s budget office, auditor, human resources and several other offices from both the downtown Courthouse on the Square and the Joseph A. Carroll Courts Building.
“It provides all the administration in one building, and there’s some successes to that,” Gonzalez said. “Instead of going across town, if you’re a constituent, it’s really providing a one-stop shop.”