This story was updated at 2:53 p.m. to include information from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified a motorcyclist who died Monday morning as a 22-year-old Denton man.
Jacob Hayden Young was dead for almost three hours this morning following a suspected single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash after a body was discovered near Mingo Road and Frame Street. The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene around 7:28 a.m., Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
She said they suspect the motorcyclist crashed sometime overnight. Medical examiners determined Young died at 4:47 a.m. in the grassy area off of a public roadway in the 600 block of Mingo Road. The cause and manner of death wasn't available in the public portal Monday afternoon.
Beckwith said it appeared the motorcyclist drove off the road and struck a tree, but police are still investigating to determine if other factors are involved.
The overnight crash is the third motorcyclist death in the city of Denton this year. Kelton Alan Page, 23, of Richland Hills died at a hospital after striking a van April 14 in the 1200 block of South Loop 288. Kasey Leigh Erwin, 29, of Ponder died March 10 after a crash in the 5000 block of Country Club Road.
The overnight crash is also the fifth crash in Denton city limits this year.
This story will be updated.