This story was updated at 11:34 a.m. to reflect the cause and manner of death from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
A 29-year-old woman from Ponder was pronounced dead at a hospital following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.
The Denton Police Department responded to a crash call around 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Country Club Road. They located Kasey Leigh Erwin and she was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after, a Police Department spokesperson said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death was blunt trauma due to a motorcycle crash with ejection and that her death was an accident. Erwin was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m.
Several callers reported the driver crashed and had gone off the side of Country Club Road between Hickory Creek and Brush Creek roads. Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the department, said the initial report didn’t mention the condition of the road as a factor in the crash but she noted the part of the road where the crash occurred has an S-curve.
Wednesday night’s crash is the second fatal crash in Denton this year and is the first reported fatal crash on Country Club Road since 2019, Cunningham said. A pedestrian died on Feb. 6 after being struck by a motorist in the 900 block of West University Drive.
The crash is still under investigation.