Updated at 4:49 p.m.
A motorcyclist died Wednesday following a crash with another vehicle on Loop 288, authorities said.
North Loop 288 at Spencer Road was closed for roughly three hours following the crash Wednesday morning. Northbound traffic was blocked by Denton police cars and diverted at Spencer until lanes reopened.
Authorities with the Denton police and fire departments confirmed one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital shortly after and was later pronounced dead.
The victim's identity will not be released until family is notified, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. His age wasn’t available Wednesday afternoon.
The northbound lanes of North Loop 288 were closed starting at Spencer Road just before 8 a.m. The crash occurred farther north in the 1200 block of South Loop 288. A van was turned on its side following the crash.
Beckwith said at 8 a.m. that first responders were actively working the crash. The road was reopened around 11 a.m. More information on the crash wasn’t available Wednesday.
The motorcyclist is the fourth person in Denton killed in a vehicle crash and the second motorcyclist to die following a crash this year. Another motorcyclist, Kasey Erwin, 29, of Ponder died March 10 at a hospital after a crash in the 5000 block of Country Club Road.