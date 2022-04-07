Reports of a single gunshot fired from a gas station parking lot brought Denton police to the 300 block of West Eagle Drive just after midnight Wednesday.
A witness told police he saw a shooter fire a handgun once at two people while they fled on foot. The shooter then reportedly left on a motorcycle.
Descriptions of the shooter, victims, motorcycle and handgun were not available through police reports Thursday afternoon.
Amy Cunningham, a police spokesperson, said officers were waiting to receive surveillance footage from the nearby gas station.
“A search did not show any buildings being struck by gun fire, no shell casings were located and the two unknown victims who were running away were not located and are [still] unknown,” Cunningham said.
Other reports
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — An 18-year-old hospital patient allegedly kicked a nurse Wednesday afternoon.
“Officers spoke with the victim, who said that a patient kicked her in the upper chest,” Cunningham said.
The nurse told officers the young man was lying down and kicked her with both feet.
“At least one other person witnessed the patient kick her with both feet,” Cunningham said.
Police reports did not indicate whether or not the nurse wanted to press charges.
300 Coronado Drive — Employees of the Coronado North Apartments told police Wednesday that hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a storage shed.
The apartment manager told officers an alarm had gone off at approximately 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to police reports.
“Prior to officers’ arrival, another employee had already locked the unlocked storage shed thinking nothing was taken,” Cunningham said Thursday.
Employees inventoried the shed later Wednesday morning and noticed a charging station, reciprocating saw, two nail guns and a rotary saw were missing. They estimated all missing tools were worth $564.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
