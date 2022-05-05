An overwhelming majority of transgender youth remained consistent in their gender identity five years after their initial social transition, according to the first large-scale, long-term study of transgender children of its kind published Wednesday.
Of the 317 children and adolescents tracked as part of the Trans Youth Project, 298, or 94%, still identified as transgender after an average of more than five years since first publicly presenting as their preferred gender. A little more than 7% of study participants had retransitioned, or changed their gender identity after their initial social transition, at least once.
The study, published in the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, represents one of the first-ever reports to track the experiences of youth who socially transitioned in early childhood.
At a time when pediatric gender-affirming care has never been more in the legislative spotlight, the new data could prove to be a critical addition in the conversation over the impact of gender transition and retransition on gender-diverse youth, said study co-author Kristina Olson, a psychology professor and director of the Human Diversity Lab at Princeton University.
“A common concern is that retransitions will be traumatic or difficult for children. We are continuing work studying what the retransition process is like in order to understand if and when retransition is difficult for youth,” she said.
“Our sense so far in our preliminary work on this topic is that within supportive environments, both transition and retransition need not, and often aren’t, traumatic or difficult.”
The Trans Youth Project, housed at the Human Diversity Lab, enrolled children from across the U.S. and Canada from 2013 to 2017 with plans to follow them for 20 years. In order to be included in the project, children had to be between the ages of 3 and 12 and had to have made a “complete” social transition, including changing their pronouns to those that differed from the ones used at their birth.
The number of youth socially transitioning is increasing, yet there are few data sets that track the experiences of people who transition early in childhood. Olson said that that gap in information served as a driving force for the project, which the researchers launched without any strong hypotheses.
The lack of data on trans youth isn’t entirely surprising. For decades, the marginalization of the trans community kept people from accessing any health care — gender-affirming care, routine care or otherwise — at academic medical centers, said Christy Olezeski, associate professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and director and co-founder of the Yale Pediatric Gender Program.
“Since a lot of research comes from academic medical centers, we don’t have the lengthy data that we would like to have,” said Olezeski, who was not involved in the study.
In fact, Genecis, the first and largest comprehensive program for transgender youth started by UT Southwestern and Children’s Health, didn’t open its doors until 2015. The hospitals have since halted puberty blockers and hormone therapies to treat gender dysphoria for new patients, citing “media attention and political and scientific controversy” over certain gender-affirming medical care in its decision to do so.
While the Trans Youth Project study focused on social transition, researchers routinely asked participants whether they started using puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones. Such treatments are only considered for youth who have experienced the onset of puberty and who are undergoing mental health evaluation, according to medical best practices.
Olson and her team found that, if children who socially transition early in development choose to retransition, they also tend to do so before medical gender-affirming care is relevant. All but one of the study participants who currently identify as cisgender retransitioned before the age of 10.
Not all of the study participants who retransitioned went on to identify as cisgender. Of the 7.3% who retransitioned at some point after initial social transition, 3.5% went on to identify as gender nonbinary and another 1.3% retransitioned to another identity before returning to the transgender identity.
For pediatric trans health care providers like Dr. Sarah Garwood, the study’s results matched what doctors have anecdotally experienced in clinics for years. It also provided an important update to older studies that found children with “gender identity disorder” – a term no longer used by psychologists– would retransition after the onset of puberty.
Several previous studies are likely outdated, said Garwood, co-director of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, because of changes in the way society accepts gender diverse youth. Garwood was not involved in the study.
The published results may not represent the experience of all transgender youth, the study co-authors say in their discussion of the findings. Parents of the participants were supportive enough to allow their child to socially transition, and the participants skewed white and from families with higher incomes.
The Trans Youth Project still has years to go in its observation of participants, but Olson said their current findings can show both parents and health care providers some of the possible trajectories for gender-diverse youth.
“On the one hand, it shows that a lot of youth who identify as transgender early in life will maintain that identity throughout childhood, but it also shows that there may be particularly developmental times when retransition is more common,” she said. “Further understanding all of these pathways is important in providing care to all gender-diverse youth.”