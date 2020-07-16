County health officials said 138 more locals had tested positive for the coronavirus in the daily case total announcement Thursday.
That brings the countywide total to 4,605 confirmed cases since mid-March.
Week 18 of the pandemic in Denton County, which will end when virus statistics are updated Saturday afternoon, had brought 668 more people confirmed to have the virus by Thursday, which already outpaced the previous week by 10.
Thursday also saw the highest number of hospital beds occupied by patients battling COVID-19 ever reported in the county.
According to Denton County Public Health, 65% of hospital beds in the county were occupied Thursday. Approximately 15% of occupied beds were filled with somebody diagnosed with COVID-19.
Just under 30% of ventilators in the county were in use Thursday.
Twenty-three of the infected residents confirmed Thursday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 22 live in Denton, 21 live in Carrollton, 16 in Lewisville and 12 in Little Elm.
Frisco and Flower Mound each had another seven residents test positive for the virus. Six more were announced in The Colony. Four were announced in Copper Canyon.
Fort Worth, Highland Village and Pilot Point each added three more county residents with positive virus tests.
Corinth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas each added two more.
Each of the following municipalities added another county resident who tested positive for the virus: the Denton County portion of Dallas, Northlake, Prosper, Sanger and Shady Shores.