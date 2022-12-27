The courtyard at Howling Mutt Brewing Co., shown here, is the starting point of Wednesday's Downtown Denton wine tasting tour. With the purchase of a tasting ticket, attendees can taste free wine at Denton local businesses as they stroll through Downtown. Tickets are $25 when pre-ordered or $30 on the day of.
Welcome back to the regular work week! After an extended Christmas holiday weekend, we can ease back into some agreeable weather and events to unwind from the stress that comes with all of the holiday cheer.
Today is looking mostly sunny with a high temperature of 46 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.
There's no need to worry about wind chill anymore either. A light breeze will pass through the area at about 5 to 10 mph Tuesday morning. Then it'll pick up at night to reach about 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Are you so over the holidays? Then mark your calendar for Lewisville's holiday destressing event for adults. Open to anyone ages 18 and up, this event will offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
Attendees can color, make bath bombs, make beeswax candles and escape the holiday music. Registration is not required.
When: Tomorrow, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St.
Wine tasting tour
Some folks might need something a little stronger than crafting to decompress. Denton is offering its monthly wine tasting tour this Wednesday.
With the purchase of a tasting ticket, attendees can taste free wine at Denton local businesses as they stroll through Downtown. Tickets are $25 when pre-ordered or $30 on the day of.
When: Tomorrow, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Howling Mutt Brewing Co., 205 Cedar St.
