A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 6:44 am
Good morning, Denton — it's Fourth of July weekend! There are quite a few events going on today in honor of Independence Day, including the Yankee Doodle Parade on the Square at 9 a.m. Have fun and stay safe this weekend!
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Denton ISD added “generative artificial intelligence” to the code of conduct this month to prevent plagiarism through the use of ChatGPT, an AI program that can write papers for students.
>> Substitute teacher Alexander Dominick Trevino was finally indicted on charges of engaging in a sexual relationship with a Denton ISD student last week a year after he was initially arrested for the crime.
>> Joe Rivas is well-known in the Denton community for his disability rights activism. Now, he is using his skill of woodburning to make art to raise funds for a new van that he needs to transport his motorized scooter. He’ll be hosting a fundraising event at Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery later this month on July 16.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.