Good morning, Denton — it's Fourth of July weekend! There are quite a few events going on today in honor of Independence Day, including the Yankee Doodle Parade on the Square at 9 a.m. Have fun and stay safe this weekend!

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags