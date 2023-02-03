Sunny. High 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 6:34 am
Public safety reporter
Happy Friday, Denton. Finally, there's some sun in the forecast and the ice storm will be a thing of the past. Now, we can focus on some non-weather-related news.
>> The impact of three, and four for some, snow days on schools — Denton ISD facilities survived the ice storm. But now, local teachers have to assess how they'll make up for the loss of learning days.
>> The continued sentencing of a local man who was found guilty of murder. Xavier Patterson's sentencing was cut short Monday when the county closed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for a story after the court reconvenes at 10 a.m. today.
>> First Fridays in Denton — Head to the Square to enjoy the local art, food, drinks and music. And the poetry. Patchouli Joe's returns with poetry readings that have become a staple for local laureates to find an audience.
>> The long-loved and missed Tomato Pizza's return to Denton.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
