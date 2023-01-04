Good morning, Denton! Maybe you're looking for ways to be more active this season. Or, perhaps watching other people run around the court from the comfort of the stands if more your style. Either way, the Denton Record-Chronicle has information on some activities — along with today's headlines and forecast — ready for you.
What we're thinking about this morning ...
Calming climate
It's shaping up to be a beautiful day with sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees. A calm wind will blow through at about 5 mph in the morning.
Heading into Wednesday night, skies will be mostly clear with a low of about 36 degrees. That same calm breeze will carry into the evening.
With some warmer weather in the forecast, joining a sports league could be a good excuse to get outside. A variety of Denton adult and youth athletic leagues are now open for spring registration cornhole, basketball, soccer, softball, kickball and volleyball for adults and soccer, basketball, volleyball, flag football, track, softball and even esports teams for kids.
North Texas Mean Green women’s basketball team will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Thursday. Cheer the women onto victory at the Super Pit. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $5 for children.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: UNT Coliseum, aka the Super Pit, located at 601 North Texas Blvd.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.