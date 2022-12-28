Happy Wednesday! Get the latest on today's weather and how to add some more love to your household at a discounted price, as well as this morning's headlines. Keep up at DentonRC.com for updates throughout the day.
After days of cold, today is the start of warm weather that will carry us through until the end of the year. The high temperature is expected to reach 69 degrees today with a low of 54 degrees at night.
We'll see mostly sunny skies with winds between 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
Take note
Half-off adoptions
Want to start 2023 with a new love? Start January by adopting a furry family members that will melt your heart. All adoptions at the Denton and Lake Dallas animal shelters are half off through the end of the year to combat overcrowding.
The Denton shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Lake Dallas shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When: Today through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Where: Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center at 3717 N. Elm St., or the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter at 687 N. Lakeview Drive
