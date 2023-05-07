Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 6:12 am
Good morning, Denton! We have the results you need from yesterday's election, including who won seats on Denton's City Council and the outcome of the proposed Denton ISD bond package.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> District 3 voters voted to replace Jesse Davis with former at-large council member Paul Meltzer, who received nearly 70% of the vote Saturday night. District 1 incumbent Vicki Byrd won another term, and Joe Holland won District 4 with 52% of the vote.
>> Voters approved two parts of Denton ISD’s $1.4 billion bond package on Saturday. One approved part was Proposition A, the borrowing of $1.2 billion for new buildings and safety upgrades. Proposition B, which grants $119 million to upgrade technology, was also approved.
>> Looking for a good summer read? We have plenty of suggestions for books of various genres to put on your reading list. You can find each of these interesting novels at a Denton Public Library location.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
