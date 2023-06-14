Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 6:13 am
Good morning, Denton! The trial of a man who allegedly shot at Corinth officers continues, and UNT's police department names a new police chief who has a connection to the university.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Yesterday was the first day of testimony in the case of Charles Williams Jr., a man who is on trial for three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer after being accused of shooting at Corinth officers during an investigation. The trial continues today.
>> United Way of Denton County celebrated its 70th anniversary last week with a new renovated space. UWDC’s marketing director says that the organization plans to use this milestone to return to “pre-pandemic fundraising levels.”
>> Ramona Washington, the new police chief of the University of North Texas Police Department, is an alumna who received an undergraduate and master’s degree from the university. Washington is the first woman of color to hold the position.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
