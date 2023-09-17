Good morning, Denton! Texas Woman's University's newly-launched fundraiser has already raised a little over $1 million. Plus, the school just broke ground on a $107 million health sciences center.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags