Sunny. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 4:08 am
Good morning, Denton! Texas Woman's University's newly-launched fundraiser has already raised a little over $1 million. Plus, the school just broke ground on a $107 million health sciences center.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> TWU has already raised $103 million towards their goal of $125 million by 2026 for their “Dream Big” campaign.
>> A 19-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after an altercation in which he was wrestling over a gun with another man, causing both of them to be shot.
>> Alexander Elementary School held a ballet folklorico performance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Take a look at photos from this vibrant third annual cultural event.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
