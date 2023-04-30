Plentiful sunshine. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 6:16 am
Good morning, Denton. Two top UNT football players recently decided to leave the program, as they announced on Twitter. Also, today is the final day of the annual Thin Line Fest.
>> The Denton Police Department responded to 408 calls and made eight arrests on Friday. Two of those arrests include a man who tried to grab officers' body cameras during an arrest for shoplifting, and a man who allegedly threatened a Burlington employee after being accused of theft.
>> Thin Line Fest featured the Denton Makers Fest at the Square on Saturday afternoon, which featured more than 90 vendors. Today is the last day of Thin Line — be sure to go catch the last batch of films, along with a Willie Nelson tribute at Dan's Silverleaf!
>> Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III both announced their decisions to leave the North Texas program and enter their names into the transfer portal this weekend.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
