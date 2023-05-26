Good morning, Denton! Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and we have some fun suggestions for how to spend the three-day weekend. Also, a trial date has been set for the 25-year-old man who murdered his sister last May.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags