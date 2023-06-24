Sunny. Hot. High around 100F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 4:27 am
Good morning, Denton! Summer is in full swing, and a significant portion of the local population is having trouble staying cool. Also, a new form of art has popped up around the Square.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> With temperatures continuing to rise as the summer wears on, the unhoused population in Denton is finding it increasingly difficult to stay cool, even with the help of cooling stations during the day.
>> Denton is a city with several historic characteristics, and that includes the different types of roof designs that can be seen on the unique homes here.
>> Several traffic boxes around the Square have been decorated with art by students as part of an electronic box art program. The once plain gray boxes are wrapped in temporary vinyl that depict Denton staples like Recycled Books and Quakertown.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.