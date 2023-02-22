Cloudy and windy with light rain this morning...then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 3:53 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! We hope you've been enjoying the weather and the sunsets, and this morning, are feeling good to get your day started on the right foot.
>> Which jobs and industries in Dallas-Fort Worth are projected to grow the fastest by 2030, and what that could mean for Denton.
>> Getting tax help — for residents who make up to $60,000 a year, the United Way of Denton County offers free tax prep. Volunteers are posted up at various locations throughout the county until the April 18 filing deadline. See what times and locations are available.
>> Denton ISD’s cattle team, which has left its brand on Texas' biggest stages. Denton's students have brought esteem for their campuses by leaving major arenas — from Fort Worth to San Angelo and Houston — with prize money at stock show calf scrambles.
>> The Denton League of Women Voters' discussion on women's access to health care. The nonprofit invites the public to attend this free event on Thursday.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
