Families making crafts
Buy Now

Families make arts and crafts during Noon Year's Eve at South Branch Library in 2020. The library is hosting Noon Year's Eve on Saturday to ring in 2023, as well.

 DRC file photo

Good morning to you, Denton, on the last Friday of the year! As we head into the final weekend of 2022, check out some upcoming events and ways to continue giving even after the holidays are over. 

What we're thinking about today ...

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you