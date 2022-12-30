If staying up past bedtime on New Year's Eve isn't your or your kids' thing, don't deal with it! South Branch Library is celebrating Noon Year’s Eve instead.
The library will ring in 2023 a little early with games, art projects and refreshments. All ages are welcome and registration is not required.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
Love beyond the holidays
The Salvation Army of North Texas is calling for end of year donations. While many give back for the holidays, the Salvation Army said financial strife from the pandemic and inflation doesn’t end after Dec. 31. To help alleviate the pressure on the shelters, Denton residents can donate online.
Reminder: Christmas tree disposal
Ready to dispose of your live Christmas tree? The city of Denton will collect up to four cubic yards of brush weekly. After removing all tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands, leave your unflocked tree curbside for pick up. If you need it out of sight sooner, trees can also be disposed at the city landfill located at 1527 South Mayhill Road.
