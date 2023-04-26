Good morning, Denton! It's a rainy Wednesday, but don't let that keep you down. Thin Line Fest begins today — going to see a band or a film is the perfect way to stay dry.
Keep up with all the latest in news and local sports today at DentonRC.com.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 4:23 am
>> Two Denton ISD teachers received top honors at this year's Jostens Teacher of the Year celebration. Blanton Elementary School's Raquel Orozco and Guyer High School's Stephanie Riley will both be considered for Region XI Teacher of the Year in Texas.
>> Denton's League of United Latin American Citizens commissioned historical signs to recognize Denton's Hispanic and Latino heritage, which dates back to the city's early years — but it hasn't always been so clear.
>> Thin Line Fest, Denton's annual (and free) celebration of film, music and photography, kicks off tonight with an opening reception at Sunago Bell on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building downtown — check out the five films and five bands we recommend this week.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
