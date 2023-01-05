Good morning, Denton! The Denton Record-Chronicle's got you covered today with the latest information on the forecast, how to make sure you're informed on your health care and weekend events to look forward to.
In this morning's headlines, we're thinking about ...
Denton is in for another day of pleasant weather today. The sky will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees and calm winds around 5 mph. At night, the low temperature will reach 44 degrees with similarly calm winds.
The Denton South Branch Library is offering a course today on the basics of understanding Medicare. Medicare Benefits Advisor Wes Carter’s lecture will help residents answer the many questions they may have about health care coverage, such as, "What is the best coverage for me?" or "Do I need an advantage plan?"
Register for the course online. (This event is recurring each month.)
When: Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
Look ahead
Celebrate a local artist's new album
In need of some weekend plans? Check out an album release party at Dan's Silverleaf Friday night. Denton's own Young Dean is taking the stage to release his first solo album "Terror on Vacation." The album features a nine-piece band with woodwinds and a full rhythm section comprised of North Texas musicians.