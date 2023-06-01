Good morning, Denton! The city's Special Citizen Bond Advisory Committee will be meeting tonight to discuss what projects to take on as part of the city's $335 million bond package.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags