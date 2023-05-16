Mostly cloudy skies. High 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 6:01 am
Good morning, Denton — amid threats against Denton ISD last week, parents felt the panic of potential gun violence. Education reporter Cindy Breeding-Gonzales talked with a mental health professional about dealing with that fear, and it's applicable to parents and non-parents alike.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Two local organizations voiced support for Killeen in a lawsuit filed by Bell County against the city for enforcing its misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance on Monday. The Bell County case could possibly affect future litigation challenging Denton’s own decriminalization ordinance, which voters overwhelmingly passed in November and City Council has wobbled on how to enforce it.
>> Seven of the 13 arrests Denton police made on Sunday were related to DWI charges. One 26-year-old man who already possessed more than three DWI charges was charged with driving while intoxicated again on his way to buy ammo.
>> Only a few teams in the DRC's coverage area remain in the high school baseball and softball playoffs, but some of the players in last week's games caught high school sports reporter John Fields's eye. Check out who's who.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.