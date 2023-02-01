Another icy day, Denton. We hope you're staying warm and staying safe. Watch out for possible tree breakage and local power outages as Denton County braves an ice storm warning through Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of ice could accumulate on trees and powerlines this afternoon and into Thursday morning.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0