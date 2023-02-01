Freezing rain. Significant icing likely. High 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 6:00 am
Public safety reporter
Another icy day, Denton. We hope you're staying warm and staying safe. Watch out for possible tree breakage and local power outages as Denton County braves an ice storm warning through Thursday.
Up to a half-inch of ice could accumulate on trees and powerlines this afternoon and into Thursday morning.
Keep up with all the updates on weather, traffic and closures today at DentonRC.com.
>> The worsening weather conditions as a winter storm rages on across North Texas. The city, county and some school facilities have extended their closures.
>> The “very grounding” experiences of people facing homelessness in Denton County. As part of a nationwide census, volunteers took a tally of the county’s population experiencing homelessness and discussed the complex issues they face.
>> Denton County's Black History Month celebrations — historic restoration, walking tours and another installment of an expert talk series ensure the history and culture of Black communities is preserved locally this February.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
