Foggy this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 63F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 5:22 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton! We hope you stayed dry last night. There's more possible rain in the forecast this morning and in the early afternoon.
Until then, get updates on ongoing crime stories in Denton County, along with some possible legal issues the University of North Texas could face regarding diversity in hiring.
Keep up with all the updates on weather and more at DentonRC.com.
>> How Denton City Council continues to struggle with implementing an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses, which voters approved in November — some Denton residents, and council members, have voiced frustration with the city's inaction.
>> The 17-year-old man suspected in the murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner turning himself in to police. With his arrest, two of the suspects have been charged. A third still remains at large.
>> The fate of UNT's diversity and inclusion policies, which Gov. Greg Abbott says are illegal in Texas — the system held a meeting Wednesday prompted by other Texas institutions removing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from their hiring practices.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
