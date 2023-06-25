Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 25, 2023 @ 7:43 am
Good morning, Denton! Today is a great opportunity to do some karaoke at Vinyl Lounge, or attend an open mic to show off some songs or jokes at The Bearded Monk.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> There are still a few more days left to go visit the “Sojourn” exhibit at the UNT CoLab. The exhibit, which closes June 29, explores the human condition through artistic pieces based on topics ranging from morality to birth.
>> The Denton Police Department made 10 arrests and responded to 447 calls on Friday. One of the arrests made was a 48-year-old man who officers noticed had plastic-wrapped methamphetamine in his pocket.
>> Who doesn’t love a fun night of singing their heart out at karaoke? Whether you’re a trained songbird or completely out of tune, there are plenty of places in Denton to show off your voice at karaoke or an open mic.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
