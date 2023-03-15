Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 5:17 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. We all have our favorite local restaurants, but how much do you know about the places that are dishing up your dinner?
The Denton Record-Chronicle has you covered on the latest in Denton food safety and go-to spots in town. Read about that and the rest of today's news at DentonRC.com.
>> How clean our favorite Denton restaurants really are — presented in an interactive map, the city of Denton released its twice-annual health food scores for local eateries.
>> A potential new city program intended to address panhandling and an increase in calls to Denton police for service in downtown Denton — the proposed program will station "hospitality officers" to increase safety downtown.
>> Denton County's ranking as one of the most generous in Texas — study found Denton County folks give a greater portion of their income to charitable causes compared to most other counties.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.