Good morning, Denton. We all have our favorite local restaurants, but how much do you know about the places that are dishing up your dinner?

The Denton Record-Chronicle has you covered on the latest in Denton food safety and go-to spots in town. Read about that and the rest of today's news at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags