Good morning, Denton. If you remember our June 2022 coverage of Providence Village's allegedly overreaching HOA, you're not alone. Texas lawmakers have the issue in mind this legislative session.

The latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also gave homeowners associations the rundown >> watch the clip that Denton County's Providence Village HOA is mentioned in.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags