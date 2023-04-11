Sunny. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. If you remember our June 2022 coverage of Providence Village's allegedly overreaching HOA, you're not alone. Texas lawmakers have the issue in mind this legislative session.
The latest episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also gave homeowners associations the rundown >> watch the clip that Denton County's Providence Village HOA is mentioned in.
Read more about their response, along with the rest of today's latest news, at DentonRC.com.
>> A bill, driven by the actions of Providence HOA, that prevents homeowners associations from discriminating against Section 8 and other renters is up for debate in the House. The representative who drafted the bill says it has bipartisan backing.
>> Former North Texas men's basketball coach Grant McCasland will take an additional $72.5K in performance incentives after an impressive, NIT-winning final season.
>> Denton County! This year marks the county's 177th birthday. In its historic honor, the Denton County Commissioners Court is hosting their meeting at the historic Courthouse-on-the-Square today.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.