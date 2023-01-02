A thunderstorm looms over the new Denton County Administrative Courthouse as the passage of a cold front brought assorted types of severe weather to almost all of North and East Texas on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
University of North Texas shuttle: Discovery Park-only service closed today, begins operating Tuesday
All Denton public libraries and the city’s animal services and shelter are closed today. They will resume regular service Tuesday. Denton’s Parks and Recreation facilities are open today.
Utilities customer service is closed today and will resume Tuesday. To report a utility service emergency, call the utilities dispatch at 940-349-7000.
Home chemical collection, the city of Denton Landfill, and curbside trash and recycling collections will be modified for the holiday:
The Home Chemicals Collections Drop Off & Re-Use Store will be closed today and reopen at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.
The landfill will be closed today and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
There will not be curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, bulk or home chemical collection today and collection will be delayed one day during the week.
Additionally, the Denton Municipal Airport’s administrative offices are closed today. The air traffic control is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the airfield will remain open 24/7. Flight services will still be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
