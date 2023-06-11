Good morning, Denton! Even though just a couple clouds rolled through yesterday, it was all rainbows on the Square. Local organization PRIDENTON hosted a Night OUT on the Square Friday to celebrate our LGBTQ+ neighbors with vendors, speakers and a safe place for camaraderie.

