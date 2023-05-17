Sunny. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 5:18 am
Good morning, Denton! In Denton, the City Council certified election results that welcomed two new faces and said goodbye to another yesterday, and we take a look at how the new makeup could fare. Outside city limits, in Sanger, the recently resigned police chief is being accused of retaliation by a former Sanger police officer.
>> An indicted former Sanger police officer says that his use-of-force indictment is an act of retaliation by former Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes, who resigned last Friday. The officer alleges that Rhodes engaged in “unprofessionalism and workplace sexual misconduct” with a trainee.
>> TWU’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to recommend the approval of a brand new program for fall of 2024 — a School of Aeronautical Sciences. If the program is approved today, the university could produce a new generation of commercial airline pilots starting in 2024.
>> Fans of Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill can once again enjoy their favorite chips and salsa now that the eatery has reopened after undergoing interior renovations. On the other hand, places such as Patriot Sandwich Co. and the Golden Triangle Mall’s Auntie Anne’s have closed their doors.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
