Good morning, Denton! In Denton, the City Council certified election results that welcomed two new faces and said goodbye to another yesterday, and we take a look at how the new makeup could fare. Outside city limits, in Sanger, the recently resigned police chief is being accused of retaliation by a former Sanger police officer.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0