Sunny. Hot. High 104F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 6:24 am
Good morning, Denton! Although we will lose local venue and taco shop Killer's Tacos on Saturday, the live music market that is frequently held there will live on.
>> Punks and Painters is a live music showcase and market that is usually held at Killer’s Tacos, which will be closing its doors after July 1. Despite losing their main venue, the collective of artists and musicians will keep the Punks and Painters tradition alive by moving to other venues like The Bearded Monk and Delta 8 Denton.
>> An altercation between a family and a 29-year-old man arose after the man harassed two minors at an apartment complex pool and threatened to rape them. The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, abuse/threat in a public place. This was one of 14 arrests made by Denton police on Saturday.
>> There’s never a bad time to try out a new hobby, and painting is a great one to pick up for the summertime. Luckily, there are several places in Denton to paint and draw, including Painting with a Twist and Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
