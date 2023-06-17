Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 5:49 am
Good morning, Denton! A local pet owner lost his appeal in an animal abuse case on Thursday. In other news, Juneteenth and accompanying celebrations are on the horizon!
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> Two puppies who escaped from their owner were found with black electrical tape around their snouts back in April. The dogs’ owner, Jonathan Fredi, was ordered to pay a $560 fine in court and the dogs were taken from him. Fredi appealed the decision on Thursday, which he subsequently lost.
>> Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day U.S. soldiers arrived in Galveston to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation — is Monday. Denton County has several events going on to help celebrate the day, including the Juneteenth Parade at the Denton Civic Center.
>> The 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo will take place Aug. 18-26. This year’s live music lineup was recently announced — performers will include Scotty McCreery, La Mafia, Gary Allan and several others.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.