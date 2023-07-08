Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Good morning, Denton! Rain is in the forecast today, but that doesn't mean the heat has vanished. In fact, July is on track to be the hottest month in Texas. Have a cool, safe Saturday!
>> We have been experiencing record-breaking heat lately — the seven-day period that ended on Wednesday was the hottest recorded in 44 years! Still, despite these unusual conditions, it has been difficult for many Denton residents to stay cool and out of the dangerous heat.
>> Harley, a dog at the Pilot Point Police Department, specializes in electronic sniffing. She has an unusual story for a K-9, as she actually spent the first two years of her life as a pet before beginning to work as a police dog.
>> Does the name Alvin Mansfield Owsley Jr. ring a bell? He was born in Denton in 1888 and went on to help form Denton’s American Legion Post 71, an organization that mentors youth and has sponsored many high schoolers at Texas Boys State over the years.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
