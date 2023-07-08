Good morning, Denton! Rain is in the forecast today, but that doesn't mean the heat has vanished. In fact, July is on track to be the hottest month in Texas. Have a cool, safe Saturday!

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags