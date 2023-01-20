Artist Nel Dorn Byrd
Buy Now

Nel Dorn Byrd of Aubrey watercolor paints a themed flower bed that caught her attention during the Denton County Master Gardener Tour last spring.

 DRC file photo

Happy Friday, Denton! As you're planning out your weekend, get up to speed on today's headlines and the latest news. Then, find your creative outlet.

The news we're thinking about this morning ...

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you