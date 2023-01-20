It doesn’t sound like an easy feat to watercolor paint while standing in eagle or tree pose. But Wildflower Art Studio can show you how. Attend a two-hour workshop Saturday on expressive water color coupled with beginner-friendly gentle yoga.
Where: Wildflower Art Studio located at 715 N. Locust St.
Free musical theater workshop
Our Productions Theater Co. and the Young Artist Training Program is holding a musical theater workshop in Lewisville for people ages 18 and up. This free workshop focuses on vocal technique exercises as well as music and choreography for Broadway ensembles. Registration is required.
When: Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. (Can’t make this one? Stay tuned for the next one on Feb. 25)
Where: Lewisville Grand Theater located at 100 North Charles Street
Denton Bridal Show
The Winter 2023 Denton Bridal Show wants to make planning a wedding smarter, not harder. This event will include a myriad of different North Texas wedding vendors. Attendance is free, but those ages 12 and up must register.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Monroe Pearson located at 421 E. Oak St.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.