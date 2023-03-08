Showers on the Square (copy)
Buy Now

 In this June 3, 2022, file photo, a slow, steady rain fell on the Square as showers from a small upper-level disturbance swept across Denton County.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Good morning! Here's to staying dry today. With a high chance of thunderstorms and a possibility of hail today and Thursday, we're keeping an eye on any possible storms. 

Keep up with all the updates on weather and other news at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags