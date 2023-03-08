Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 6:43 am
In this June 3, 2022, file photo, a slow, steady rain fell on the Square as showers from a small upper-level disturbance swept across Denton County.
Public safety reporter
Good morning! Here's to staying dry today. With a high chance of thunderstorms and a possibility of hail today and Thursday, we're keeping an eye on any possible storms.
Keep up with all the updates on weather and other news at DentonRC.com.
>> A Denton City Council vote that determined the city would add polling locations at the University of North Texas campus and in Southridge. Denton has an upcoming special election on May 6.
>> Lewisville police identifying two suspects in the shooting death of a pawn shop owner — the 17- and 19-year-old brothers are still at large. Another involved person was arrested late last month.
>> The Denton Record-Chronicle's latest Your Money, Your Home newsletter — business and housing reporter Amber Gaudet covers the high prevalence of HOAs in Denton County and what it means for your rights as a homeowner.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
