Double Oak's COVID relief spending: The town government has spent the past few months embroiled in a COVID relief controversy, but the latest Town Council meeting laid the framework for moving past the issue — and making sure it doesn't come up again.
December showers
This month is cracking up to be a wet one. There's a 20% chance of showers after noon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 66 degrees. More rain is likely after midnight, the low dropping to 60 degrees throughout the evening.
Denton can expect some wind as well. The forecast suggests 20 to 30 mph gusts.
Looking for an entry level job? Check out Denton's free virtual job fair today with hiring managers from local and national companies. Those interested in participating can register online.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Online at Cloudhire
On tomorrow's agenda
The Denton County Commissioners Court meets tomorrow morning to discuss topics like budget amendments for the Juvenile Detention due to staffing shortages, a Homeland Security Grant and grants for roads.
When: Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Where: The Administrative Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive, or online.
