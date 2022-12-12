Job fair
DRC file photo

Happy Monday! Start off your week on the right foot and check out what's in store for today's news, weather and events. 

We're in for some wind today and possibly some light showers. But luckily there's some virtual events in store for those seeking a job. Then, mark your calendars for some upcoming meetings.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you