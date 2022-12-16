Friday is once again upon us. With one more work week under your belt, you might be interested to hear what's in store for the start of the weekend.
In this morning's brief, find Denton's destined for some decent weather today. And to make the most out of these sunny skies, check out the local talent performing tonight or mark your calendar for a way to honor our veterans.
Fair weather
Friday and the next couple of days might be a good time to bust out the winter wear. While it will be mostly sunny all day, it won’t be warm.
Denton can expect a high temperature of around 47 degrees and a low of around 30 degrees.
There will be a bit of wind coming in from the north at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday festivities
The Nutcracker
To bring some classic Christmas cheer to Denton County, the Festival Ballet of North Central Texas celebrates its 35th-anniversary production of "The Nutcracker." The ballet will hold four showings, starting tonight.
Although a youth ballet, the company promises audiences all the intricacies and dedication of professional ballet. Its dancers have been preparing for this weekend’s performances since August.
When: Tonight at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Braswell High School, at 26750 E. University Drive
Familiar tunes for Denton's elder millennials
Tonight, Harvest House has a lineup of tribute bands to provide all the best songs from The Killers, Fall Out Boy and David Bowie. The cover charge goes directly toward the performers.
When: Tonight at 9 p.m.
Where: Harvest House located at 331 E. Hickory St.
Mark your calendar
Wreaths Across America
The Denton Parks and Recreation Department is placing holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans in Oakwood Cemetery. The ceremony is part of a nationwide movement called Wreaths Across America intended to remember and honor fallen veterans.
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Where: Oakwood Cemetery, 747 E. Prairie St.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.