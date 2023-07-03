Sunny to partly cloudy. Hot. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 5:07 am
Good morning, Denton! As Fourth of July celebrations continue, please be aware of your safety when using fireworks, as well as the rules and regulations involved with the activity.
Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.
>> One of the 12 arrests the Denton Police Department made on Friday was a 34-year-old man who pulled a knife on someone after being involved in a car crash. The man was also found to be driving while intoxicated and had cocaine in his vehicle.
>> At last week’s meeting, the Denton County Commissioners Court voted against a proposal to create a new emergency services district.
>> Did you know that Texas has a theme for summer reading each year? This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” which is all about friendship and kindness. Check out these recommended on-theme reads that you can get from a local bookstore or library.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
