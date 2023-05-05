A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 4:28 am
Good morning Denton, and happy Friday! Grab a cup of your morning beverage of choice and catch up on the latest in Denton news here and at DentonRC.com.
>> The new chief appraiser of the Denton Central Appraisal District says he expects to receive about 100,000 protests against proposed appraisal values from Denton County homeowners before the May 17 deadline.
>> Last night, Denton firefighters, police and criminal investigation team responded to a fire at a storage facility that left one person dead. A manager told the DRC people may have been living there.
>> The Denton Chamber of Commerce held the third annual Small Business Awards luncheon on Thursday as part of Small Business Week — find out which businesses were crowned winners in each of the six categories.
>> A fun-filled weekend — today is the first Friday of the month, which means there are several local shops on the Square celebrating small businesses, music and life in Denton, including a Willie Nelson tribute show at UNT CoLab.
Other fun events throughout the weekend include a lucha libre match at El Taco H (¡qué tal, Cinco de Mayo!) and a Kentucky Derby watch party at East Side tomorrow.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
