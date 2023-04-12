Sunny. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 5:43 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton. Before heading out for another sunny day, read about a new business focused on brightening up downtown, and how you can too.
Plus, keep up with the rest of today's news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> An artsy bar and gallery that's painting Denton yellow — At Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, create your own art (no skill required) and admire local artists, start DIY crafts or bring the family to hang out and, of course, grab drinks.
>> The community's ongoing efforts to decriminalize marijuana in Denton — Decriminalize Denton is calling for current city council members and candidates to pledge to enforce the proposition voters passed last fall. See the response so far.
>> After guiding a pair of struggling programs to success, Kent Laster will soon be Braswell High School's second-ever football coach. Laster told the DRC about his background, what made the job appealing and more — "You have all the ingredients to be successful."
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
