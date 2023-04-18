Good morning, Denton. If you haven't heard about a change to the city of Denton's administration, you're probably not the only one. But don't worry, we can fill you in.
Check it out below and read up on all the other latest news at DentonRC.com.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 4:00 am
>> The question around Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios' resignation after four years and why residents didn't know. With her departure not publicly announced, city reporter Christian McPhate endeavors to answer why Rios is leaving.
>> Where to watch the upcoming Denton Diablos season — starting May 7, Denton's semi-professional soccer team will play their home games at TWU's Pioneer Soccer Park.
>> The Denton ISD school board — residents will be voting for who will represent them in Place 6 and Place 7. This morning, get to know who's running for Place 6 and their visions for Denton schools. We'll have Place 7 later today.
(Find all of the DRC's coverage on the May 6 election on the Elections webpage.)
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Public safety reporter
