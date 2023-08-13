Good morning, Denton! It may be the last day of the weekend, but that doesn't mean there aren't entertaining events going on today. For example, there's a beer pong tournament at Denton County Brewing Co. that starts at 2 p.m.

Keep up with all the updates on news and sports today at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags