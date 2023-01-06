Learn or refresh your outdoor skills this weekend with Denton's Outdoor Skills workshops series. Experienced instructors will offer lessons on skills like outdoor cooking and fishing rod prep along with principles like leave no trace.
It's the first Friday of the year and the DRC is ready to carry readers into the weekend with the latest headlines, today's forecast and tomorrow's to-dos. Here, you can find events on outdoorsmanship, shooter training and low-cost vaccines.
Look forward to a high temperature of 70 degrees today thanks to some sunny skies. Winds will blow across Denton in the afternoon at about 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
Friday fun and fitness
Sharpen your outdoor skills
Denton Parks and Recreation has workshops in store for residents of all ages who want to refine their outdoor skills. The first two workshops this weekend offer instruction on outdoor cooking and tying fish hooks.
Each costs $5 per person to register. Grab tickets here.
When: Saturday, outdoor cooking from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; tying fish hooks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denia Rec Center, Multipurpose Room B, 1001 Parvin St.
Active shooter defense training
Stat on shooters. This active shooter seminar from Protect His House teaches attendees how to maintain situational awareness, have an action plan, intervene and de-escalate, threat assessment techniques and more. Instructors have law enforcement, SWAT and military training backgrounds.
The course is $29.99 per person. Special rates are available for groups of three or more. The seminar is available to anyone ages 13 and up.
When: Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Best Western Premier located at 2450 Brinker Road
Low-cost pet vaccine clinic
The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection is hosting a low-cost vaccines, flea and tick treatment, de-wormer, micro-chipping and nail trims for your pets (between $5 and $30) in Lewisville Saturday.