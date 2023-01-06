Cooking hot dogs on the Campfire

Learn or refresh your outdoor skills this weekend with Denton's Outdoor Skills workshops series. Experienced instructors will offer lessons on skills like outdoor cooking and fishing rod prep along with principles like leave no trace.

 Courtesy photo/Jason Pratt via Creative Commons

It's the first Friday of the year and the DRC is ready to carry readers into the weekend with the latest headlines, today's forecast and tomorrow's to-dos. Here, you can find events on outdoorsmanship, shooter training and low-cost vaccines.

What we're thinking about this morning ...

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you